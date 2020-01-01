Johnson Seeks to Unite British after Leaving Brexit

Islam Times - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to unite his divided country in the new year after Britain withdraws from the European Union.

He said: "We can start a new chapter in the history of our country, in which we come together and move forward united, unleashing the enormous potential of the British people."As the Prime Minister added: “Now we have a new parliament, which the people have elected to achieve the priorities of the people, who will ultimately respect the referendum and complete the exit. So we will finish the exit before the end of this month.”It is noteworthy that the British Conservative Party won a large majority in the elections, as Johnson sought after assuming the premiership to accelerate the approval of Parliament to withdraw from the European bloc.The Prime Minister, whose party won the votes of many of the traditional supporters of the Labor Party, the largest opposition party in northern and central England, announced that he would lead a "people's government", and that he would be at the discretion of voters by achieving exit from the European Union.