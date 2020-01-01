0
Wednesday 1 January 2020 - 18:09

‘Israel’ Disappointed at US Diplomatic Approach in Iraq: Washington Doesn’t Want to Confront Tehran

Story Code : 835962
The Zionist analysts considered that Washington was humiliated by the scenes which showed it weak as it preferred diplomacy to the military options.

US does not want to engage in a direct confrontation with Iran, the Zionist analysts concluded, two days after they hailed the US air raids, considering that they indicate a new approach to be admitted by Washington in the region.

The Israeli circles also deemed that storming the US embassy in Baghdad tarnishes Washington’s reputation as a key player in the region, adding that Iran proved that it controls rules on engagement in the entire confrontation.
