Thursday 2 January 2020 - 05:59

Nigeria Prohibits Sheikh Zakzaki Medication and Doctor's Visit

And Badia Zakzaki said, during a feminist meeting for religious reporting in Tehran Province, several years ago the Nigerian authorities launched an attack on Shi'a Muslims and caused the death and injury of thousands of them.

She pointed to the injury of her father and the death of three of her brothers, and added: The Nigerian security police, during the past four years, imposed house arrest on her father and her injured and sick patients, and caused the martyrdom of three other sons of Sheikh Zakzaki, meaning that six of his children were martyred.

And she continued: Three weeks ago, Sheikh Zaki's health deteriorated and he was transferred to the general prison, and the Nigerian authorities had cut off his medication and prevented doctors from visiting him in prison.

Badia Al-Zakzaki confirmed that her father needs treatment and performing surgeries outside Nigeria, and she said: The authorities ’goal is the martyrdom of Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Zakzaki, and they have done a lot of harm to our family, and calling on everyone to pray for the safety and salvation of the Sheikh.

In conclusion, she drew attention to the loss of her father in one of his eyes, and said: The Sheikh has lost a large percentage of his ability to see in the other eye, as he faces an acute problem of hearing.
