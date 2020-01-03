0
Friday 3 January 2020 - 10:38

Iran and Pakistan Sign Border Agreement

Story Code : 836265
Iran and Pakistan Sign Border Agreement
The signing ceremony of the border agreement was held in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan with members of two countries, including Iran's Consul General Mohammad Rafiee.

Deputy Governor-General for security affairs of Sistan and Baluchestan, Mohammad Hadi Marashi and Balochistan province secretary-general Fazil Asghar signed the border agreement as heads of the two countries' delegations.

During the talks on the 23rd session of the Iran-Pakistan Border Commission, representatives of the two countries discussed the border situation, security issues, counterterrorism and terrorism, preventing unauthorized traffic, expanding legal trade across borders and tackling the phenomenon of smuggling.

The two sides reaffirmed their shared resolve to address common challenges at the borders, in particular, the prevention of smugglers and drug traffickers, bilateral cooperation on illegal immigrants, and the use of the two countries' ability to combat terrorism.

Security, economic issues, outlines of joint border markets and border crossings are among the topics discussed at the 23rd meeting.

The 23rd session of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Border Commission opened Wednesday morning in Quetta.

The meeting was attended by two Iranian and Pakistani officials, including Sistan and Baluchestan officials in Iran and Balochistan province, as two neighboring provinces.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: To Continue on General Suleimani’s Path, We’ll Raise his Flag in All Battlefields
Sayyed Nasrallah: To Continue on General Suleimani’s Path, We’ll Raise his Flag in All Battlefields
Israeli Forces are Preparing near the Lebanese Border and Fears of a Major Escalation
Israeli Forces are Preparing near the Lebanese Border and Fears of a Major Escalation
3 January 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Harsh Revenge for General Soleimani’s Martyrdom
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Harsh Revenge for General Soleimani’s Martyrdom
3 January 2020
Pentagon Confirms Trump Ordered Killing of General Suleimani
Pentagon Confirms Trump Ordered Killing of General Suleimani
3 January 2020
Commander of Iran’s Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani and PMU Deputy Head Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were Martyred in US Strike
Commander of Iran’s Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani and PMU Deputy Head Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were Martyred in US Strike
3 January 2020
Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei speaks during a conference in Tehran, Iran on 8 February 2019 [Iran
Khamenei to Trump: Iran will confront any party that threatens its safety
2 January 2020
Yemeni Separatists Exit Riyadh Agreement Committees
Yemeni Separatists Exit Riyadh Agreement Committees
2 January 2020
Nigeria Prohibits Sheikh Zakzaki Medication and Doctor
Nigeria Prohibits Sheikh Zakzaki Medication and Doctor's Visit
2 January 2020
America is Using Spy Planes after North Korean Warning of "New Strategic Weapons"
America is Using Spy Planes after North Korean Warning of "New Strategic Weapons"
2 January 2020
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei meets with a group of nurses in Tehran on January 1, 2019. (Photo by Khamenei.ir)
US taking revenge on Iraqi popular forces for defeating Daesh: Leader
1 January 2020
Johnson Seeks to Unite British after Leaving Brexit
Johnson Seeks to Unite British after Leaving Brexit
1 January 2020
149 Palestinians were Killed by the Israeli Forces in 2019
149 Palestinians were Killed by the Israeli Forces in 2019
1 January 2020
Trump Says He Does not Want, nor Foresee, War with Iran
Trump Says He Does not Want, nor Foresee, War with Iran
1 January 2020