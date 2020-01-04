Iran’s Revenge Should Make US Regret its Act of Terror: Ayatollah Khatami

Islam Times - Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami said that all in Iran are determined to avenge Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s assassination.

All Iranian officials are determined to take revenge against the enemy, he said on Saturday while addressing a ceremony held in Qom to commemorate Lt. Gen. Soleimani who was assassinated on Friday by US terrorist forces in Baghdad.“America has sent a message asking us to take revenge at the same level that they have done but our officials responded that we will take revenge at any level that we wish,” he added, probably pointing to the message of Washington delivered to Tehran via Switzerland after assassinating the Iranian general.The revenge should be harsh enough to make America regret assassinating Iran’s top commander, Khatami highlighted.“The only solution is to oust Americans from the region because wherever they go, they organize conspiracies,” added the member of the presiding board of the Assembly of Experts.“America is seeking to create a new Middle East to take control of Lebanon, Iraq and Syria but martyrs Soleimani along with Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah have foiled their plans; with God’s grace, a new resistance-based Middle East will be established.”