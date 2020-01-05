The Plane that Assassinated Al-Muhandis and Soleimani was Launched from Kuwait

Islam Times - The "Asaib Ahl al-Haq" movement affiliated with the popular crowd confirmed that the American plane that carried out the treacherous crime near Baghdad International Airport, during which the deputy head of the PMU, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and the team of Qassem Soleimanwas were martyred,was launched from Kuwait.

"All reports about the MQ-9 drone, which killed the two martyrs Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qasim Soleimani, and who they said were based in Qatar, are completely false information with regard to the preliminary investigation," said a statement from the Al-Asaib Movement.The statement added: "We found that the only airport for this plane is the State of Kuwait, specifically at Ali Al Salem Air Force Base."Al-Muhandis and Suleimani, was martyred by an attack carried out by a droning plane at dawn last Friday near Baghdad International Airport.