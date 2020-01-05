0
Sunday 5 January 2020 - 07:41

The Plane that Assassinated Al-Muhandis and Soleimani was Launched from Kuwait

The Plane that Assassinated Al-Muhandis and Soleimani was Launched from Kuwait
"All reports about the MQ-9 drone, which killed the two martyrs Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qasim Soleimani, and who they said were based in Qatar, are completely false information with regard to the preliminary investigation," said a statement from the Al-Asaib Movement.

The statement added: "We found that the only airport for this plane is the State of Kuwait, specifically at Ali Al Salem Air Force Base."

Al-Muhandis and Suleimani, was martyred by an attack carried out by a droning plane at dawn last Friday near Baghdad International Airport.
