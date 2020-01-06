0
Monday 6 January 2020 - 13:36

Germany FM to Trump: I Don’t Think You Can Convince Iraq with Threats

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas
“I don’t think you can convince Iraq with threats, but with arguments,” Maas told Deutschlandfunk radio, warning that years-long efforts to rebuild Iraq “could all be lost” if the situation escalates.

Trump earlier vowed to hit Iraq with sanctions “like they’ve never seen before” if US troops are forced to leave the country.

The threat came after Iraqi lawmakers voted on Sunday to request the government end an agreement with a US-led international coalition, two days after US strike killed IRGC’s Quds Force Commander General Qassem Suleimani and Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi Deputy Commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis at Baghdad international airport.

Maas admitted, meanwhile, that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had hoped for more full-throated backing from allies.

“Apparently he wasn’t too happy that we didn’t 100 percent support America’s actions,” Maas said after Pompeo spoke by phone with his German, French and British counterparts.

Maas said it was important that the European Union presented a united stance so it could play a meaningful role in helping to cool tempers.

“Our own security interests are massively affected by the fight in Iraq against international terrorism, against IS, so we have a responsibility here,” he said, referring to ISIL Takfiri terrorist group.

“I think it’s necessary that the EU foreign ministers quickly convene in Brussels to coordinate a European position.”

He also said Germany, France and Britain would decide this week how to react to Iran’s decision to forego the limit on enrichment it had pledged to honor in the nuclear agreement.

“We can’t just accept this without responding,” Maas said.

“It certainly doesn’t make things easier and it could be the first step towards the end of the deal and that would be a great loss.”
