0
Tuesday 7 January 2020 - 06:49

Pentagon Rejects Reports US Leaving Iraq

Story Code : 836994
Pentagon Rejects Reports US Leaving Iraq
The American military letter said US-led coalition forces would use helicopters to evacuate. Several were heard flying over Baghdad on Monday night, although it was not immediately clear if that was related.

“There’s been no decision whatsoever to leave Iraq,” Esper told Pentagon reporters, adding there were no plans issued to prepare to leave, Reuters reported.

“I don’t know what that letter is ... We’re trying to find out where that’s coming from, what that is. But there’s been no decision made to leave Iraq. Period,” Esper said.

The letter caused confusion about the future of US forces in Iraq, who now number 5,000.

The top US military officer told reporters the letter was a draft document meant only to underscore increased movement by US forces. “Poorly worded, implies withdrawal. That’s not what’s happening,” said Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the US military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The authenticity of the letter, addressed to the Iraqi Defence Ministry’s Combined Joint Operations, had been confirmed to Reuters by an Iraqi military source.

“Sir, in deference to the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq, and as requested by the Iraqi Parliament and the Prime Minister, CJTF-OIR will be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement,” the letter stated.

It was signed by US Marine Corps Brigadier General William Seely III, commanding general of the US-led military coalition. CJTF-OIR stands for Combined Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve.

“We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure,” the letter said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Abdel Abdul Mahdi told the US ambassador to Baghdad on Monday that both nations needed to implement the Iraqi parliamentary resolution, the premier’s office said in a statement. It did not give a timeline.
Comment


Featured Stories
Al-Nujaba Ready for Combat and Equipped with Accurate Missiles
Al-Nujaba Ready for Combat and Equipped with Accurate Missiles
Zarif: End of US Days in Region Begins after Iran’s Huge Rally
Zarif: End of US Days in Region Begins after Iran’s Huge Rally
7 January 2020
UK Govt Denounces Trump’s Remarks on Bombing Iranian Cultural Sites
UK Govt Denounces Trump’s Remarks on Bombing Iranian Cultural Sites
7 January 2020
2nd of January is a Turning Point Not Only for Iran but Also for the Region
2nd of January is a Turning Point Not Only for Iran but Also for the Region's History: Nasrallah
6 January 2020
Trump Threatens Iraq with ‘Very Big Sanctions’ If Iraq Forces Out US Troops
Trump Threatens Iraq with ‘Very Big Sanctions’ If Iraq Forces Out US Troops
6 January 2020
Iraqi Parliament Votes to Expel US Troops from Iraq
Iraqi Parliament Votes to Expel US Troops from Iraq
5 January 2020
The Plane that Assassinated Al-Muhandis and Soleimani was Launched from Kuwait
The Plane that Assassinated Al-Muhandis and Soleimani was Launched from Kuwait
5 January 2020
Trump Threatened to Strike 52 Iranian Sites if Tehran Moves to Avenge General
Trump Threatened to Strike 52 Iranian Sites if Tehran Moves to Avenge General's Death
5 January 2020
EU Urges Iran and US to Exercise Self-Restraint
EU Urges Iran and US to Exercise Self-Restraint
4 January 2020
Russia’s Foreign Ministry: General Soleimani’s Assassination Would Have “Grave Consequences for Regional Peace and Stability."
Russia’s Foreign Ministry: General Soleimani’s Assassination Would Have “Grave Consequences for Regional Peace and Stability."
4 January 2020
US Troops Being Redeployed from Kuwait to Iraq
US Troops Being Redeployed from Kuwait to Iraq
4 January 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: To Continue on General Suleimani’s Path, We’ll Raise his Flag in All Battlefields
Sayyed Nasrallah: To Continue on General Suleimani’s Path, We’ll Raise his Flag in All Battlefields
3 January 2020
Israeli Forces are Preparing near the Lebanese Border and Fears of a Major Escalation
Israeli Forces are Preparing near the Lebanese Border and Fears of a Major Escalation
3 January 2020