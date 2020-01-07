0
Muslims Should Unite after Iran Commander's Assassination: Malaysian PM

Muslims Should Unite after Iran Commander
“The US drone attack on Soleimani was against international laws,” Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Soleimani’s assassination in Baghdad last Friday has sparked fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East. Mahathir said it could also lead to an escalation in “what is called terrorism”.

“The time is right for Muslim countries to come together,” he told reporters.

“We are no longer safe now. If anybody insults or says something that somebody doesn’t like, it is all right for that person from another country to send a drone and perhaps have a shot at me.”
