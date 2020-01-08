0
Wednesday 8 January 2020 - 19:15

Trump will Impose New Sanctions on Iran after Missile Strikes on US Troop Bases

Trump made the comments from the White House on Wednesday after Iran launched more than a dozen missiles on two airbases in Iraq housing US troops.

Trump also called on Britain, Germany, France, Russia and China to break off from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal.

The US terrorist forces carried out an airstrike on the direction of Trump at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday, assassinating Iranian Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, as well as eight other companions.

In retaliation, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the US facilities in Erbil and airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq after launching a wave of attacks in early hours of Wednesday.

In a live TV address on Wednesday, Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the need for ending the "US malign presence" in the Middle East region, saying military operations were not enough.

“Americans are insisting on bringing corruption and destruction into our dear Iran. Talks of sitting down at the negotiating table is a preface to interventions, which must end. Regional nations do not accept the US presence and its meddling measures,” he added.

“The US enmity toward Iran is not temporary; it’s inherent. It is a ‘gross mistake’ to think if we took a step back and comprised, the US would stop its enmity,” he stressed.
