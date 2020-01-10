0
Friday 10 January 2020 - 11:35

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Expressed Thanks and Appreciation to the People of Iran & Iraq

Story Code : 837664
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Expressed Thanks and Appreciation to the People of Iran & Iraq
In his statement, the guards of the Islamic Revolution praised the historical epic that the Iranian and Iraqi peoples had walked through their distinguished presence at the ceremonies of reception, funeral, burial, and commemoration of the martyrs of the resistance, the commander of the Quds Force, Lieutenant General Hajj Qasim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and their comrades.

IRGC pledged that the resistance front would not rest until the complete removal of the Israeli entity and the end of the American presence in the region, and the guards considered the end of the American presence in the region a severe and promised blow.
Related Stories
Asaib Ahl al-Haq: The White House Statement Revealed the Extent of US Intervention in The Iraqi Affairs
Islam Times - Sheikh Khazali wrote on Twitter that the White House statement "revealed the extent of US ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Expressed Thanks and Appreciation to the People of Iran & Iraq
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Expressed Thanks and Appreciation to the People of Iran & Iraq
Two Martyrs General Qassem Suleimani & Hajj Imad Mughniyeh in One Video with Sayyed Nasrallah
Two Martyrs General Qassem Suleimani & Hajj Imad Mughniyeh in One Video with Sayyed Nasrallah
10 January 2020
Russian-Turkish Agreement on a Cease-Fire in Idlib
Russian-Turkish Agreement on a Cease-Fire in Idlib
10 January 2020
Iran’s Reprisal Strikes Against the US was Intended to Smash “the US Military Machine” Rather than Kill American Soldiers
Iran’s Reprisal Strikes Against the US was Intended to Smash “the US Military Machine” Rather than Kill American Soldiers
10 January 2020
British Government Once Again Opposed Donald Trump’s Request for Moving Out of JCPOA
British Government Once Again Opposed Donald Trump’s Request for Moving Out of JCPOA
9 January 2020
US House of Representatives Is About to Prevent Trump from Going to War with Iran
US House of Representatives Is About to Prevent Trump from Going to War with Iran
9 January 2020
This is How Kata
This is How Kata'ib Hezbollah Threaten the Americans after the Iranian Retaliation
9 January 2020
Plots of the Americans in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon were Dropped by the Help of the Martyr Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al Muhandis: Leader
Plots of the Americans in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon were Dropped by the Help of the Martyr Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al Muhandis: Leader
8 January 2020
Iran Hits US Base in Iraq in Retaliation Attacks after US Killing of Gen. Soleimani
Iran Hits US Base in Iraq in Retaliation Attacks after US Killing of Gen. Soleimani
8 January 2020
Iraqi PM Reveals Soleimani Was on Peace Mission When Assassinated, Exploding Trump’s Lie of ‘Imminent Attacks’
Iraqi PM Reveals Soleimani Was on Peace Mission When Assassinated, Exploding Trump’s Lie of ‘Imminent Attacks’
7 January 2020
Al-Nujaba Ready for Combat and Equipped with Accurate Missiles
Al-Nujaba Ready for Combat and Equipped with Accurate Missiles
7 January 2020
Zarif: End of US Days in Region Begins after Iran’s Huge Rally
Zarif: End of US Days in Region Begins after Iran’s Huge Rally
7 January 2020
UK Govt Denounces Trump’s Remarks on Bombing Iranian Cultural Sites
UK Govt Denounces Trump’s Remarks on Bombing Iranian Cultural Sites
7 January 2020