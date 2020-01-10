Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Expressed Thanks and Appreciation to the People of Iran & Iraq
In his statement, the guards of the Islamic Revolution praised the historical epic that the Iranian and Iraqi peoples had walked through their distinguished presence at the ceremonies of reception, funeral, burial, and commemoration of the martyrs of the resistance, the commander of the Quds Force, Lieutenant General Hajj Qasim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and their comrades.
IRGC pledged that the resistance front would not rest until the complete removal of the Israeli entity and the end of the American presence in the region, and the guards considered the end of the American presence in the region a severe and promised blow.