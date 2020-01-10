0
Friday 10 January 2020 - 18:21

Despite US Pressure, Russia, France, and UK will Remain Committed to JCPOA

Russia said this week that it remains fully committed to the JCPOA and its goals and is ready to continue working towards their achievement.

“The challenges which the international community has come across during the implementation of the comprehensive arrangements call for political will and a collective response, primarily by the main JCPOA signatories. We have no doubt that when these challenges are checked Iran will see no reason to avoid compliance with the agreed commitments. We urge all our partners to continue on the path set out in the JCPOA and to create conditions for the resumption of its sustainable implementation,” Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, disregarded the US President Donald Trump's call to withdraw from the nuclear deal, telling Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in a telephone conversation on Thursday morning that his country remains committed to the international agreement.

"The Prime Minister underlined the UK's continued commitment to the JCPOA and to ongoing dialogue to avoid nuclear proliferation and reduce tensions," Johnson's office said in an official statement after his call with Rouhani.

French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll, as well said on Thursday that France will adheres to the nuclear agreement within the framework of the Vienna Agreement.

Following Iran’s decision to take fifth and final step in reducing commitment under the 2015 nuclear deal, a German Foreign Ministry spokesman had said on Monday that Germany’s goal remains to save the agreement.

The United Nations nuclear watchdog monitored Iran's actions, consistently reporting that the Persian Gulf nation remained in compliance with the treaty.

On Wednesday, Trump urged the other signatories to the deal - Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia - to seek a new agreement.
