Daesh Claims Responsibility for Suicide Attack in Pakistan

Islam Times - International terrorist group Daesh has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing inside a mosque that claimed 15 lives in south western city of Quetta.

At least 15 people were killed including a senior police officer while 19 others injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque during Maghrib prayers located in the Ghousabad neighborhood of the city on Friday, according to local media.The blast shattered the glass windows of nearby buildings and shops. The sound of the explosion was heard far and wide, causing panic among the people.Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan condemned the attack and regretted the loss of lives, while directing for the best possible treatment to be given to the injured. The premier also sought a report of the incident.Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, while condemning the incident, said that those who targeted worshipers have no religion or tribal affiliation.“They are only terrorists and deserve the harshest punishment,” he said, adding that state enemies are once again trying to create a law and order situation in Balochistan.The incident comes three days after a motorcycle parked close to a Frontier Corps vehicle blew up in Quetta, leaving two people dead and another 14 injured.