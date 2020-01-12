Qatar’s Emir to Visit Iran for Talks

Islam Times - Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Sunday to hold talks with senior officials of the Islamic Republic, including President Hassan Rouhani.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, the Qatari emir arrived in Tehran and was officially welcomed by top Iranian officials, including President Rouhani.The visit to Tehran comes amid heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf following the US assassination of top Iranian commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad and Iran's retaliatory missile strikes at US targets in Iraq.On Thursday, Sheikh Tamim phoned Rouhani to discuss the latest developments in the region and ways to ensure security and stability regionally and internationally.