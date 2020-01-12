0
Sunday 12 January 2020 - 16:40

Qatar’s Emir to Visit Iran for Talks

Story Code : 838072
Heading a high-ranking delegation, the Qatari emir arrived in Tehran and was officially welcomed by top Iranian officials, including President Rouhani.    

The visit to Tehran comes amid heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf following the US assassination of top Iranian commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad and Iran's retaliatory missile strikes at US targets in Iraq.

On Thursday, Sheikh Tamim phoned Rouhani to discuss the latest developments in the region and ways to ensure security and stability regionally and internationally.
