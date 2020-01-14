Russian Foreign Minister Says Soleimani’s Assassination goes Beyond all Legal, Human Boundaries

Islam Times - The assassination of IRGC top Commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani goes beyond all legal and human boundaries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on Tuesday.

Moscow is ready to contribute to launching dialogue between Washington and Tehran if the sides show interest in this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, according to TASS."We are calling on the US and Iran to show restraint and solve all problems through dialogue," Lavrov said."Many tried and continue trying to contribute to launching contacts between the United States and Iran to ease tensions," he said, stressing: "[We] are also ready to help if the sides show a real interest in this."Meanwhile, Russia’s top diplomat emphasized that Moscow was not going to meddle in the ties between the United States and Iran.Russia is in opposition to the escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf region whatever the side responsible for it, Lavrov said."We cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that it all started the moment when the United States announced a few years ago that "all problems and woes of the region arise from Iran’s activities, that Iran is the main terrorist" even though no one can prove this and "that Iran should stop exercising influence over what is happening around its borders," the minister underlined."Parallel to that, the US tore up its obligations to the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), started punishing everyone engaged in legitimate trade with Iran with sanctions which also led to a significant heightening of tensions."The assassination of Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani goes beyond all legal and human boundaries, the Russian foreign minister said.According to him, the assassination was the culmination of Washington’s illegal actions. "It goes beyond all legal and human boundaries," Lavrov pointed out.