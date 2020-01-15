0
Wednesday 15 January 2020 - 11:56

Regional Conflicts in the Middle East can Transform into a Global War: Putin

Story Code : 838647
Regional Conflicts in the Middle East can Transform into a Global War: Putin
Addressing Russia's Federal Assembly in Moscow, Putin said there is a need for "a serious talk" about international security and stability, and particularly the five nuclear states have "a responsibility regarding the development of the humankind".

"The regional conflicts can rapidly transform into threats to the international security. There is a serious need for a conversation about the stability and security of the world order. The five nations have to eliminate the reasons that can cause a war," he said, Anadolu Agency reported.

He stressed that Russia feels secure at present, having the latest weapons that "no other country possesses", but the country has to develop further.
Related Stories
‘Played by Russian spies,’ Trump under fire in US over siding with Putin
Islam Times - US President Donald Trump is under fire in his country after a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he tried to ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Leader Stresses the Need to Spread the Spirit of Resistance to Future Generations
Leader Stresses the Need to Spread the Spirit of Resistance to Future Generations
America Threatens to Cut Military Aid to Iraq if it Withdraw its Troops
America Threatens to Cut Military Aid to Iraq if it Withdraw its Troops
15 January 2020
US Comment on Iraq’s Intention to Buy Russian Weapons
US Comment on Iraq’s Intention to Buy Russian Weapons
15 January 2020
Israeli Drones Shot Down by Syrian Air Defense in Homs
Israeli Drones Shot Down by Syrian Air Defense in Homs
15 January 2020
Turkey Will
Turkey Will 'Teach Haftar a Lesson' in Libya if He Doesn't Stop Offensive: Erdogan
14 January 2020
Syrian Arab Republic awarded Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani with its top Military Medal
Syrian Arab Republic awarded Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani with its top Military Medal
14 January 2020
Iran Urges France, UK, Germany to Stop Bowing to US Diktat
Iran Urges France, UK, Germany to Stop Bowing to US Diktat
14 January 2020
King Abdullah of Jordan
Reemergence of ISIS, King of Jordan Warns Thousands of Fighters Moved to Libya from Syria
14 January 2020
White House Contacted North Korea
White House Contacted North Korea's Government to Resume Nuclear Talks
13 January 2020
US Presence in the Region has Led to Current Turbulent Situation: Supreme Leader
US Presence in the Region has Led to Current Turbulent Situation: Supreme Leader
13 January 2020
US Defense Secretary Contradicts Trump: No Evidence of Suleimani Plan to Blow up Embassies
US Defense Secretary Contradicts Trump: No Evidence of Suleimani Plan to Blow up Embassies
13 January 2020
In July War Gen Soleimani Came Visited Beirut and Joined the Battlefield: Sayyed Nasrallah
In July War Gen Soleimani Came Visited Beirut and Joined the Battlefield: Sayyed Nasrallah
12 January 2020
Trump Reconfirms US Troops Are Taking Syria’s Oil
Trump Reconfirms US Troops Are Taking Syria’s Oil
12 January 2020