Dozens Killed by Avalanches and Landslides in Kashmir

Islam Times - Dozens of people have been killed by avalanches and landslides that have swept through the Pakistan-controlled portion of Kashmir, officials said.

Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority put the death toll at 76 on Wednesday, though that number is expected to increase.Hundreds of people in remote villages remain stranded in the snow as rescuers rush to save them.Nearly 200 homes and other structures have been damaged by the avalanches across the mountainous region, officials said, ABC News reported.Heavy rain and snow has pummeled the disputed region in recent days, triggering the deadly avalanches as well as landslides. The weather has hampered rescue efforts.