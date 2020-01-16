0
Thursday 16 January 2020 - 07:39

Six Terrorists were Killed by an Air Strike in Salah al-Din

Story Code : 838799
Six Terrorists were Killed by an Air Strike in Salah al-Din
On Wednesday, the cell said in a statement, "The Salah al-Din Operations Command pieces carried out a duty in Hawi al-Labwah of Lake Ashay with air support."

She added, "The results were the killing of 4 ISIS terrorists with an air strike of the Air Force, the killing of two terrorists, in addition to the destruction of a pickup wheel and two boats by the army’s aircraft, the destruction of a 5-meter tunnel and two wards, and the pursuit of terrorists in the valley."

"During this operation, a soldier was killed and an officer was wounded," he added.
Related Stories
Thousands of protesters return to Algiers streets demanding change
Islam Times - Tens of thousands of protesters went back onto the streets of Algiers on Friday to demand the departure of interim President Abdelkader ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Al-Zahar Reveals to the World the Real Killer and the Reason Behind Soleimani
Al-Zahar Reveals to the World the Real Killer and the Reason Behind Soleimani's Assassination
'You Only Whet his Appetite': Zarif Told E3 After They Sold out the Remnants of the JCPOA
16 January 2020
US Threatened its Allies in Europe to Pressure Iran or Face the Consequences
US Threatened its Allies in Europe to Pressure Iran or Face the Consequences
16 January 2020
Hamas Comments about the Israeli Bombing of the Gaza Strip
Hamas Comments about the Israeli Bombing of the Gaza Strip
16 January 2020
Leader Stresses the Need to Spread the Spirit of Resistance to Future Generations
Leader Stresses the Need to Spread the Spirit of Resistance to Future Generations
15 January 2020
America Threatens to Cut Military Aid to Iraq if it Withdraw its Troops
America Threatens to Cut Military Aid to Iraq if it Withdraw its Troops
15 January 2020
US Comment on Iraq’s Intention to Buy Russian Weapons
US Comment on Iraq’s Intention to Buy Russian Weapons
15 January 2020
Israeli Drones Shot Down by Syrian Air Defense in Homs
Israeli Drones Shot Down by Syrian Air Defense in Homs
15 January 2020
Turkey Will
Turkey Will 'Teach Haftar a Lesson' in Libya if He Doesn't Stop Offensive: Erdogan
14 January 2020
Syrian Arab Republic awarded Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani with its top Military Medal
Syrian Arab Republic awarded Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani with its top Military Medal
14 January 2020
Iran Urges France, UK, Germany to Stop Bowing to US Diktat
Iran Urges France, UK, Germany to Stop Bowing to US Diktat
14 January 2020
King Abdullah of Jordan
Reemergence of ISIS, King of Jordan Warns Thousands of Fighters Moved to Libya from Syria
14 January 2020
White House Contacted North Korea
White House Contacted North Korea's Government to Resume Nuclear Talks
13 January 2020