Six Terrorists were Killed by an Air Strike in Salah al-Din

Islam Times - The Iraqi Security Media Cell announced the killing of six terrorists with an air strike in Salah al-Din, central Iraq.

On Wednesday, the cell said in a statement, "The Salah al-Din Operations Command pieces carried out a duty in Hawi al-Labwah of Lake Ashay with air support."She added, "The results were the killing of 4 ISIS terrorists with an air strike of the Air Force, the killing of two terrorists, in addition to the destruction of a pickup wheel and two boats by the army’s aircraft, the destruction of a 5-meter tunnel and two wards, and the pursuit of terrorists in the valley.""During this operation, a soldier was killed and an officer was wounded," he added.