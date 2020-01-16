NYT Releases Alleged Video of Ukraine Plane But Forgets to Remove Real Date

Islam Times - The New York Times released on Wednesday video alleging it was for the downing of Ukraine plane in Tehran on January 8 (2020). However, the American daily forgot to remove the real date of the video.

The video goes back to October 17 and the date was clearly shown to the top right corner of the footage. Those who worked on the video made some changes on it by allegedly clarifying the first missile and the second one. However, changes did not apply to the date!The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 was shot down by mistake shortly after taking off from Tehran before dawn last Wednesday (January 8).On the same day, Iran retaliated to assassination of IRGC’s Quds Force Commander General Qassem Suleimani, who was martyred in a US strike on Baghdad international airport alongside Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi paramilitary force.Iranian Armed Forces fired surface-to-surface missiles at US bases in Iraq and they were on high alert in case the US launches an attack against the Islamic Republic.Iranian Armed Forces said the plane had flown close to a sensitive military site and been brought down due to human error, expressing regrets for the painful incident.Tehran blamed Washington over the incident, saying it took place “at a time of crisis caused by US adventurism.”Following is the video posted by NYT as being that of Iran’s downing of the Ukrainian plane.