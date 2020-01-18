0
Saturday 18 January 2020 - 07:42

Tunisia: We will Hit any Target that Approaches our Airspace with Libya!

Story Code : 839191
Tunisia: We will Hit any Target that Approaches our Airspace with Libya!
The Tunisian army stated that "planes are flying near the border with Libya and we will hit those who infiltrate our airspace."

Libya is witnessing a state of tension between Haftar's forces and the forces of the Al-Wefaq government, which controls the capital, Tripoli, led by Fayez al-Sarraj.

And last Thursday, Turkey started sending new military and defense equipment to Libya, in addition to sending communications devices and equipment to the forces loyal to the Al-Wefaq government in Tripoli.

Turkey has also sent new military experts to Tripoli along with 40 Turkish special forces, at a time when advisers from the government of Al-Wefaq moved their residence to Turkey.
Related Stories
Tunisian Parliament Rejects Proposed Government of Habib al-Gamli
Islam Times - Tunisia's deeply fragmented parliament on Friday rejected a proposed new government in a confidence vote, meaning a complex coalition-...
Comment


Featured Stories
Pompeo Must Testify about the Assassination of Soleimani
Pompeo Must Testify about the Assassination of Soleimani
Insurgents are Stepping Up to Bomb Aleppo, and the Army is Responding Firmly
Insurgents are Stepping Up to Bomb Aleppo, and the Army is Responding Firmly
18 January 2020
6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia
6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia
18 January 2020
Leader : IRGC Blow Tarnished Image of US as Superpower
Leader : IRGC Blow Tarnished Image of US as Superpower
17 January 2020
Iraqi Government Denied that Joint Operations with US had Resumed
Iraqi Government Denied that Joint Operations with US had Resumed
17 January 2020
US Received $500 million From Saudi for Cost of US Troops Stationed in Kingdom
US Received $500 million From Saudi for Cost of US Troops Stationed in Kingdom
17 January 2020
Al-Zahar Reveals to the World the Real Killer and the Reason Behind Soleimani
Al-Zahar Reveals to the World the Real Killer and the Reason Behind Soleimani's Assassination
16 January 2020
'You Only Whet his Appetite': Zarif Told E3 After They Sold out the Remnants of the JCPOA
16 January 2020
US Threatened its Allies in Europe to Pressure Iran or Face the Consequences
US Threatened its Allies in Europe to Pressure Iran or Face the Consequences
16 January 2020
Hamas Comments about the Israeli Bombing of the Gaza Strip
Hamas Comments about the Israeli Bombing of the Gaza Strip
16 January 2020
Leader Stresses the Need to Spread the Spirit of Resistance to Future Generations
Leader Stresses the Need to Spread the Spirit of Resistance to Future Generations
15 January 2020
America Threatens to Cut Military Aid to Iraq if it Withdraw its Troops
America Threatens to Cut Military Aid to Iraq if it Withdraw its Troops
15 January 2020
US Comment on Iraq’s Intention to Buy Russian Weapons
US Comment on Iraq’s Intention to Buy Russian Weapons
15 January 2020