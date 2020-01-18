Tunisia: We will Hit any Target that Approaches our Airspace with Libya!
The Tunisian army stated that "planes are flying near the border with Libya and we will hit those who infiltrate our airspace."
Libya is witnessing a state of tension between Haftar's forces and the forces of the Al-Wefaq government, which controls the capital, Tripoli, led by Fayez al-Sarraj.
And last Thursday, Turkey started sending new military and defense equipment to Libya, in addition to sending communications devices and equipment to the forces loyal to the Al-Wefaq government in Tripoli.
Turkey has also sent new military experts to Tripoli along with 40 Turkish special forces, at a time when advisers from the government of Al-Wefaq moved their residence to Turkey.