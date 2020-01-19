0
Sunday 19 January 2020 - 19:01

Matteo Salvini Vows to Recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital if He Becomes Italian Prime Minister

Story Code : 839487
Matteo Salvini Vows to Recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital if He Becomes Italian Prime Minister
In an interview with the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, former Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said he would recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital if he becomes prime minister. “Yes, absolutely”, Salvini said, answering a reporter’s question. On 6 December 2017, US President Donald Trump reversed decades of foreign policy and announced that Washington would recognise the ancient city as the capital of Israel and move its embassy to Jerusalem. The US move was heavily criticised worldwide.
Source : Agencies
Comment


Featured Stories
China Reveals 17 More Cases of the New
China Reveals 17 More Cases of the New 'Corona' Virus
Militants Targeting Army Sites and Some Residential Centers in Idlib
Militants Targeting Army Sites and Some Residential Centers in Idlib
19 January 2020
US Electronic Jamming Caused Ukrainian Plane Crash: Former CIA Officer
US Electronic Jamming Caused Ukrainian Plane Crash: Former CIA Officer
19 January 2020
60 Saudi Mercenaries killed in Yemen’s Ansarullah Missile Attack
60 Saudi Mercenaries killed in Yemen’s Ansarullah Missile Attack
19 January 2020
Pompeo Must Testify about the Assassination of Soleimani
Pompeo Must Testify about the Assassination of Soleimani
18 January 2020
Insurgents are Stepping Up to Bomb Aleppo, and the Army is Responding Firmly
Insurgents are Stepping Up to Bomb Aleppo, and the Army is Responding Firmly
18 January 2020
6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia
6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia
18 January 2020
Leader : IRGC Blow Tarnished Image of US as Superpower
Leader : IRGC Blow Tarnished Image of US as Superpower
17 January 2020
Iraqi Government Denied that Joint Operations with US had Resumed
Iraqi Government Denied that Joint Operations with US had Resumed
17 January 2020
US Received $500 million From Saudi for Cost of US Troops Stationed in Kingdom
US Received $500 million From Saudi for Cost of US Troops Stationed in Kingdom
17 January 2020
Al-Zahar Reveals to the World the Real Killer and the Reason Behind Soleimani
Al-Zahar Reveals to the World the Real Killer and the Reason Behind Soleimani's Assassination
16 January 2020
'You Only Whet his Appetite': Zarif Told E3 After They Sold out the Remnants of the JCPOA
16 January 2020
US Threatened its Allies in Europe to Pressure Iran or Face the Consequences
US Threatened its Allies in Europe to Pressure Iran or Face the Consequences
16 January 2020