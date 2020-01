Matteo Salvini Vows to Recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital if He Becomes Italian Prime Minister

Islam Times - His statement comes a day after Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez promised to move the country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, if Israel in turn opens an embassy in the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa.

In an interview with the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, former Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said he would recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital if he becomes prime minister. “Yes, absolutely”, Salvini said, answering a reporter’s question. On 6 December 2017, US President Donald Trump reversed decades of foreign policy and announced that Washington would recognise the ancient city as the capital of Israel and move its embassy to Jerusalem. The US move was heavily criticised worldwide.