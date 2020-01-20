0
Monday 20 January 2020 - 07:30

Calm Returns to the Center of the Lebanese Capital, Beirut

Clashes erupted for the second night in a row, after protesters threw stones and firecrackers against the security forces, which had deployed heavily in the vicinity of Parliament in central Beirut, and responded by using water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets.

Today, President Michel Aoun headed to a security meeting to follow up on security developments, and Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab met Aoun yesterday evening and left without a permit.
