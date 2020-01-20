0
Monday 20 January 2020 - 16:55

China Welcoming any Initiative Taken to Preserve JCPOA

Geng Shuang on Monday noted that China and Russia, as two strategic partners and ardent supporters of the JCPOA deal, have always maintained close ties on the issue of Iran's nuclear deal on Monday.

He noted that the JCPOA is an important multilateral political achievement that has been endorsed and approved by the UN Security Council and can be an important platform for implementing a nuclear nonproliferation mechanism and for peace and stability in the Middle East. "It covers an important part of the international system."

Under the current situation, China calls on all parties to maintain their self-restraint by consulting within the framework of the Comprehensive Dispute Settlement Committee and to implement their commitments in the right way and resume and work together to preserve it and execute it fully, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Gang urged all parties to take effective measures to balance their rights and obligations in the JCPOA.
