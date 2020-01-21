0
Tuesday 21 January 2020 - 15:17

Gantz Calls for Jordan Valley Annexation, ‘Hopes Trump Releases Peace Plan Soon’

“We see this piece of land as an inseparable part of the State of Israel and after the elections, we’ll work toward applying sovereignty over the Jordan Valley. We’ll do this in a move agreed on nationally and in coordination with the international community,” Gantz said during his tour of the area, as quoted by The Times of Israel.

He added that he expects Trump’s so-called ‘peace plan’ to be released soon.

Gantz previously opposed the publication of US President Donald Trump’s plan during the election campaign, calling it an “outright intervention” in Israeli elections.

According to the paper, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has responded to Gantz’s statement by suggesting not to wait and ‘do it now’.

“Why wait until after the elections if it is possible to apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley already with a broad agreement in the Knesset? Benny Gantz, I expect your answer this evening, unless [Joint List MK] Ahmad Tibi vetoed you,” Netanyahu said as quoted by Hebrew media.

Netanyahu has repeatedly vowed to annex the Jordan Valley after he is re-elected and a new cabinet is formed.
Source : Sputnik
