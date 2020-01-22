0
Wednesday 22 January 2020 - 16:14

Death Toll Increase in British Jails

Story Code : 840081
Death Toll Increase in British Jails
Inquest, which probes state-related deaths, said in a new report that there were six deaths and nearly two suicides every week inside British jails last year. It called the rate "shocking and unacceptable," noting that many of the fatalities were found to be preventable and criticized record levels of distress and self-harm within the system.

The charity said Prime Minister Boris Johnson should make "a substantial reduction in the prison population" and invest instead in health and community-based alternatives to jail, AFP reported.

Johnson and his Conservative party won a comfortable parliamentary majority at elections in December on a manifesto that included vowing to be tougher on crime. On Tuesday, Interior Minister Priti Patel and Justice Minister Robert Buckland unveiled plans to increase sentences for more serious crimes, including terrorism offenses. The plans also target the end of the early release of some prisoners.

Inquest's Executive Director Deborah Coles said the current rate of prison deaths, alongside the repeated failure to enact change, were leaving inmates and their families "traumatized." In its report, the charity found that there were 308 deaths in prison in the 12 months between September 2018 and September 2019, nearly double the number of a decade ago. Meanwhile, from January 2019 to June 2019, there were 166 incidents of self-harm every day, 60,594 incidents in total, compared to 25,253 in 2009.
Comment


Featured Stories
France Won
France Won't Change Its Stance on Iran's Nuclear Ambitions: Macron
Iran Pans South Korea for Misnaming Persian Gulf, Sending Military Forces to Region
Iran Pans South Korea for Misnaming Persian Gulf, Sending Military Forces to Region
22 January 2020
Israeli Regime Kills Three Palestinian Youths near Gaza Border
Israeli Regime Kills Three Palestinian Youths near Gaza Border
22 January 2020
Lebanon Formed a New Government
Lebanon Formed a New Government
22 January 2020
Majority of Americans Say the Senate Should Remove Trump
Majority of Americans Say the Senate Should Remove Trump
21 January 2020
Washington Must Stop Making Myths about Iran
Washington Must Stop Making Myths about Iran's Nuclear: Moscow
21 January 2020
WHO Calls for an Emergency Meeting as Mystery Virus Spreads in China
WHO Calls for an Emergency Meeting as Mystery Virus Spreads in China
21 January 2020
3 Rockets have Fallen in the Green Zone Near the US Embassy in Baghdad
3 Rockets have Fallen in the Green Zone Near the US Embassy in Baghdad
21 January 2020
Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal
Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal
20 January 2020
'Israel' Officially Builds its Pavilion at the 'Dubai Expo 2020'
20 January 2020
New Scandal for Trump, Arms Dealer Thanks Him for Assassinating Soleimani
New Scandal for Trump, Arms Dealer Thanks Him for Assassinating Soleimani
20 January 2020
Air Defense Systems Thwarted Militants Airstrike Targeting Russian Hmeimim Airbase in Syria
Air Defense Systems Thwarted Militants Airstrike Targeting Russian Hmeimim Airbase in Syria
20 January 2020
China Reveals 17 More Cases of the New
China Reveals 17 More Cases of the New 'Corona' Virus
19 January 2020