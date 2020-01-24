0
Friday 24 January 2020 - 16:06

Israeli Police Stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque

Story Code : 840454
Israeli Police Stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hundreds of Palestinians were performing morning prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in response to the social media Dawn of Hope campaign to show their devotion to the mosque and their refusal to accept Israeli incursions.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Endowments Directorate in the occupied Al-Quds announced that 25 thousand worshippers performed Friday Prayers despite the Zionist measures.

A number of extremist Zionist settlers burnt the mosque in Beit Safafa village in southern Al-Quds, graffitiing its walls with racist slogans.
Related Stories
Palestinians rally to al-Aqsa mosque for International al-Quds day
Islam Times - Thousands of Palestinians flock from the West Bank to al Aqsa mosque for International Al-Quds Day.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqis Hang the Puppet Trump on the Streets of Baghdad
Iraqis Hang the Puppet Trump on the Streets of Baghdad
Yemeni Forces Control the Naham Front and Parts of Marib
Yemeni Forces Control the Naham Front and Parts of Marib
24 January 2020
If Treaty Violates Int
If Treaty Violates Int'l Law Palestinian Authorities will Reject Trump’s Deal: Abbas Spokesman
24 January 2020
US Threatens to Assassinate New Quds Force Commander
US Threatens to Assassinate New Quds Force Commander
23 January 2020
Jordan Warns of the Danger of Any Unilateral Move by Israel
Jordan Warns of the Danger of Any Unilateral Move by Israel
23 January 2020
Rumor of the Martyrdom of Sheikh Zakzaki
Rumor of the Martyrdom of Sheikh Zakzaki
23 January 2020
Saudi Will Pay ‘Israel’ Billions of Dollars for its Air Defense Systems
Saudi Will Pay ‘Israel’ Billions of Dollars for its Air Defense Systems
23 January 2020
France Won
France Won't Change Its Stance on Iran's Nuclear Ambitions: Macron
22 January 2020
Iran Pans South Korea for Misnaming Persian Gulf, Sending Military Forces to Region
Iran Pans South Korea for Misnaming Persian Gulf, Sending Military Forces to Region
22 January 2020
Israeli Regime Kills Three Palestinian Youths near Gaza Border
Israeli Regime Kills Three Palestinian Youths near Gaza Border
22 January 2020
Lebanon Formed a New Government
Lebanon Formed a New Government
22 January 2020
Majority of Americans Say the Senate Should Remove Trump
Majority of Americans Say the Senate Should Remove Trump
21 January 2020
Washington Must Stop Making Myths about Iran
Washington Must Stop Making Myths about Iran's Nuclear: Moscow
21 January 2020