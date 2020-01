Islam Times - The blast reportedly occurred in front of a restaurant and a gas station in the city of Azaz, north of Aleppo.

Seven people have been killed after an explosive-laden truck detonated in the northern Syrian city of Azaz, Reuters reported, citing civil defence forces.No one has taken responsibility for the attack yet.The city has been previously subject to a slew of explosions that killed dozens of civilians. One of the latest attacks was a car bomb blast in the Al-Mitam mosque area that resulted in five deaths.