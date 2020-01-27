0
Monday 27 January 2020 - 07:51

We Should Not Let Trump Succeed in Damaging National Unity: Rouhani

Story Code : 840942
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has urged citizens to participate in an election, scheduled for 21 February, noting they should not let US President Donald Trump destroy their national unity.

"We should not let Trump succeed in creating gaps between the establishment and people ... We should remain united ... Don't turn your back on elections. Let's have a high turnout", he said.

The statement comes after the US president said he wouldn't remove sanctions on Tehran in exchange for starting negotiations, also repeating this in a tweet written in Farsi.

Legislative elections in February will determine the fate of 285 seats in the Iranian parliament. The vote will be held as the country is still reeling from the death of Quds Commander General Qasem Soleimani and severe sanctions, imposed by the US.
