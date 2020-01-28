0
Tuesday 28 January 2020 - 15:09

CIA’s Dark Prince Killed in US Plane Crash in Afghanistan

Story Code : 841252
CIA’s Dark Prince Killed in US Plane Crash in Afghanistan
Veterans Today website, has quoted Russian intelligence sources as saying that The downed plane was the mobile CIA command for Michael D’ Andrea, the most prominent figure of the CIA intelligence in the region. The notorious CIA spy is known as the Dark Prince or Ayatollah Mike.

D'Andrea is said to have led the US drone operation that assassinated top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq. New York times in a June 2017 report said that "Michael D’Andrea, has a new job. He is running the C.I.A.’s Iran operations".

On January 3, General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps was assassinated in a US drone strike in Baghdad. The attack also claimed the lives of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and a group of companions. The operation was ordered and authorized by President Donald Trump.

Less than a week later, the IRGC pounded two US military bases in Iraq with ballistic missiles.

Since 2017, D’ Andrea has run the CIA’s false flag and assassination programs in the West Asia, allegedly responsible for the slaughter of 300 Iraqi demonstrators as well.

The US military has acknowledged the loss of a Bombardier/Northrop Grumman E-11A plane in central Afghanistan. They added that they have not found any “indication” that the aircraft was downed.

Reuters reported that Taliban fighters has repelled Afghan Forces they tried to reach the wreckage site.



Security forces were sent to the site immediately after receiving a report of the crash in the Deh Yak district, but were ambushed by Taliban fighters, Ghazni provincial police chief Khalid Wardak told Reuters.

“As per our information, there are four bodies and two onboard were alive and they are missing,” Wardak said, adding that the forces subsequently received an order to retreat and airborne action is to be taken instead.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zarif Affirms Iran
Zarif Affirms Iran's Support for the Peace Process in Afghanistan
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Meets with Martyr Soleimani’s Daughter
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Meets with Martyr Soleimani’s Daughter
28 January 2020
Bolton Writes in his Book that Trump was Doing Favors for Autocratic Leaders
Bolton Writes in his Book that Trump was Doing Favors for Autocratic Leaders
28 January 2020
All US Weapon Deliveries to Iraq Have Been Suspended
All US Weapon Deliveries to Iraq Have Been Suspended
28 January 2020
We Should Not Let Trump Succeed in Damaging National Unity: Rouhani
We Should Not Let Trump Succeed in Damaging National Unity: Rouhani
27 January 2020
Deal of the Century Will Not Pass: Haniyeh
Deal of the Century Will Not Pass: Haniyeh
27 January 2020
3 Rockets Hit US Embassy in Baghdad
3 Rockets Hit US Embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone
27 January 2020
S. Korea Will not Take Part with US in Joint Operations against Iran
S. Korea Will not Take Part with US in Joint Operations against Iran
26 January 2020
U.S. Veteran Expects Trump Apology for Brain Injury Comment
U.S. Veteran Expects Trump Apology for Brain Injury Comment
26 January 2020
Supporters of Julian Assange Protest Outside Prison in London
Supporters of Julian Assange Protest Outside Prison in London
26 January 2020
Leader Warned Americans of Iraqi People
Leader Warned Americans of Iraqi People's Hatred Against the US Crimes
25 January 2020
Syrian Army Regained Control Over 3 Villages in Idlib
Syrian Army Regained Control Over 3 Villages in Idlib
25 January 2020
You Know You Can’t Trust Trump: Schiff
You Know You Can’t Trust Trump: Schiff
25 January 2020