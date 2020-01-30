0
Thursday 30 January 2020 - 16:42

China Virus Toll Rises to 170, Over 7,700 Infected

Story Code : 841673
China Virus Toll Rises to 170, Over 7,700 Infected
The World Health Organization will decide today whether to declare the epidemic an international public health emergency.

The global health agency met twice last week but was split about whether to declare an emergency, saying it did not have enough information to decide. Such rulings can rally a global response, but also put countries at the center of any outbreak under even greater scrutiny.

China said Thursday that the total number of deaths from the coronavirus had risen to 170, with cases now confirmed in every province and region in the country. More than 7,700 people have been sickened in mainland China, while 68 cases have been reported around the world.

The W.H.O. has so far praised China’s response. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the organization’s director-general, met with Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Mr. Xi had led “a monumental national response,” Dr. Tedros wrote on Twitter, adding he was “struck by the determination of Chinese leadership.”
Related Stories
Survey says family income of over 70% of Egyptians insufficient for expenses, needs
Islam Times - A new survey says the family income of more than 70 percent of Egyptians is inadequate for their necessary expenses and needs.
Comment


Featured Stories
White House Threaten Bolton to Keep Him from Publishing Book
White House Threaten Bolton to Keep Him from Publishing Book
Pakistan Rejects Indian PM Modi
Pakistan Rejects Indian PM Modi's ‘War-Mongering’ Remarks", Warns of "Immediate" Response
30 January 2020
Moscow Warns of New Provocations Using "Chemical Weapons" in Syria
Moscow Warns of New Provocations Using "Chemical Weapons" in Syria
30 January 2020
World Reacts to Trump
World Reacts to Trump's ‘Deal of Century’
29 January 2020
“All Options Are Open” in Responding to Trump
“All Options Are Open” in Responding to Trump's Plan: Hamas
29 January 2020
Demonstrators Protest against Trump’s Deal of the Century Outside US Embassy in Ankara
Demonstrators Protest against Trump’s Deal of the Century Outside US Embassy in Ankara
29 January 2020
No Deal Can Trample on Palestinians’ Rights: Hezbollah
No Deal Can Trample on Palestinians’ Rights: Hezbollah
29 January 2020
Zarif Affirms Iran
Zarif Affirms Iran's Support for the Peace Process in Afghanistan
28 January 2020
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Meets with Martyr Soleimani’s Daughter
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Meets with Martyr Soleimani’s Daughter
28 January 2020
Bolton Writes in his Book that Trump was Doing Favors for Autocratic Leaders
Bolton Writes in his Book that Trump was Doing Favors for Autocratic Leaders
28 January 2020
All US Weapon Deliveries to Iraq Have Been Suspended
All US Weapon Deliveries to Iraq Have Been Suspended
28 January 2020
We Should Not Let Trump Succeed in Damaging National Unity: Rouhani
We Should Not Let Trump Succeed in Damaging National Unity: Rouhani
27 January 2020
Deal of the Century Will Not Pass: Haniyeh
Deal of the Century Will Not Pass: Haniyeh
27 January 2020