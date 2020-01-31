Iraq is Chairing an Arab League Meeting on the Trump Deal

Islam Times - Iraq is chairing an emergency meeting of the Arab League Council at the level of foreign ministers, tomorrow, Saturday, to discuss the implications of the so-called "Trump deal."

The channel, "Baghdad today" quoted the spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, that Iraq will chair an emergency meeting of the Arab League Council to discuss the implications of the Trump deal at the level of foreign ministers.Last Tuesday, US President Donald Trump delivered a speech at the White House to announce his plan, known as the "deal of the century" (Trump deal), in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.