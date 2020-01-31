Israeli Army Drills Simulating Hezbollah Invasion of Northern Settlements

Islam Times - The Israeli occupation army held on Sunday a drill that simulates several scenarios of Hezbollah invasion of the settlements in the northern settlements, according to the Zionist Channel 12.

The channel highlighted that the Zionist worries about encountering such a battle with Hezbollah, pushed the army to hold the drill which was joined by the air force and the infantry troops.The drill aimed at intensifying the coordination between the air force and the infantry troops in order to ensure the safety of the soldiers and checking the military elasticity in face of Hezbollah diverse field tactics.