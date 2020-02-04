0
Tuesday 4 February 2020 - 06:39

Iran Among World’s Top Five Producers of Anti-Armor Missiles

Story Code : 842506
Iran Among World’s Top Five Producers of Anti-Armor Missiles
“The Islamic Iran currently stands among the world’s top five producers of anti-armor missiles,” Brigadier General Qassem Taqizadeh said while addressing a ceremony in Tehran on Monday.

“At the same time, we have attained a very high capacity with regard to manufacturing various kinds of satellites, Cruise missiles and other types of military equipment,” he added.

The top military official noted that Iran's defense industry was totally dependent on other countries before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but that trend changed after the revolution and the country now enjoys a high place in the world with regard to development of its military industries.

He pointed to Iran's progress in the fields of manufacturing precision-guided missiles and smart air defense systems, saying that the domestically-built Bavar-373 missile defense system, which has a range of 120 kilometers and can reach an altitude of 27 kilometers, is one of the most important defense achievements of the country after the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Iran unveiled the state-of-the-art surface-to-air Bavar-373 missile defense system, designed and manufactured by the country's experts, in August 2019.

It is a mobile missile defense system designed to intercept and destroy incoming hostile targets. The system employs missiles that have a maximum range of 300 kilometers.

The system is capable of simultaneously detecting up to 300 targets, tracking 60 targets at once and engaging six targets at a time.

Iran has repeatedly said its military might poses no threat to other countries, and that its defense doctrine is based on deterrence.

Also in his remarks, the Iranian defense official said the country had no place in space technology before the Islamic Revolution, adding, "We are currently among the world’s top eight countries in the field of space technology."

Head of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) Morteza Barari said on Saturday the country is preparing to launch its new domestically-developed scientific observation satellite in the “coming days.”

Barari told AFP that the manufacture of the Zafar (Victory) satellite "began three years ago with the participation of 80 Iranian scientists."

The 113-kilogram satellite will be launched by a Simorgh carrier 530 kilometers (329 miles) above the Earth, where it will make 15 orbits daily, said Berari.
Related Stories
Iran to test new smart anti-armor missiles
Islam Times - The Iranian Army plans to test-fire new long-rage weapons as well as smart armor-piercing missiles in upcoming military exercises late December, says a senior Iranian military ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Israelis Believe that Trump
Israelis Believe that Trump's “Peace Plan” was Designed to Meddle with the Upcoming Election
3 Leading Members of the Al-Ahvaziya Terror Group Arrested in Denmark for Espionage
3 Leading Members of the Al-Ahvaziya Terror Group Arrested in Denmark for Espionage
4 February 2020
Russian MoD: Terrorists & White Helmets Take Part in the New Chemical Provocation in Syria Involving Toxic Agents
Russian MoD: Terrorists & White Helmets Take Part in the New Chemical Provocation in Syria Involving Toxic Agents
4 February 2020
US Spreading Fear of Virus: Chinese Foreign Ministry
US Spreading Fear of Virus: Chinese Foreign Ministry
3 February 2020
I Think Sanders Is A Communist: Trump
I Think Sanders Is A Communist: Trump
3 February 2020
4 Turkish Soldiers Killed, 9 Others Wounded in Syrian Shelling
4 Turkish Soldiers Killed, 9 Others Wounded in Syrian Shelling
3 February 2020
Zionist Defense Minister Ordered the Army to Prepare for a New Round of Escalation on Gaza Border
Zionist Defense Minister Ordered the Army to Prepare for a New Round of Escalation on Gaza Border
2 February 2020
Rouhani: There is Only Resistance to Confronting Enemies
Rouhani: There is Only Resistance to Confronting Enemies
2 February 2020
Japanese Navy Vessel Heading Toward the Middle East
Japanese Navy Vessel Heading Toward the Middle East
2 February 2020
First Death from Coronavirus Outside China Reported in Philippines
First Death from Coronavirus Outside China Reported in Philippines
2 February 2020
President Mahmoud Abbas Announced Palestine ‘Cutting All Ties’ with US and Israel over Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century
President Mahmoud Abbas Announced Palestine ‘Cutting All Ties’ with US and Israel over Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century
1 February 2020
Britain Officially Leaves European Union
Britain Officially Leaves European Union
1 February 2020
Trump Bars Nationals from 6 More States from Traveling to US
Trump Bars Nationals from 6 More States from Traveling to US
1 February 2020