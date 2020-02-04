0
Tuesday 4 February 2020 - 16:10

European Union Rejects US one-sided 'Deal of the Century'

Story Code : 842634
European Union Rejects US one-sided
In the statement, the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell noted that the plan introduced by US President Donald Trump on 28 January departs from internationally agreed parameters, such as "the two-State solution, based on 1967 lines, with equivalent land swaps, as may be agreed between the parties, ... as set out in the Council Conclusions of July 2014."

"To build a just and lasting peace, the unresolved final status issues must be decided through direct negotiations between both parties. This includes notably the issues related to borders, the status of Jerusalem, security and the refugee question," the statement added. 

"The European Union calls on both sides to re-engage and to refrain from any unilateral actions contrary to international law that could exacerbate tensions," the statement said.

"We are especially concerned by statements on the prospect of annexation of the Jordan Valley and other parts of the West Bank. In line with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, the EU does not recognise Israel’s sovereignty over the territories occupied since 1967. Steps towards annexation, if implemented, could not pass unchallenged."

"The European Union will continue to support all efforts aimed at reviving a political process in line with international law, which ensures equal rights and which is acceptable to both parties," the statement added.

The US administration unveiled the so-called 'Deal of the Century' plan last week. The deal has been widely condemned among the Muslim countries that believe it to flagrantly violate Palestinians’ rights.

The American deal, which was negotiated with the Israeli regime but without the Palestinians, refers to Jerusalem al-Quds as the undivided capital of Israel and allows the regime to annex illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley.
Related Stories
Hamas Chief Dismisses Trump’s ’Deal of the Century’
Islam Times - Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, leader Ismail Haniyeh has dismissed as "clinically dead" US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century" plan to resolve ...
Comment


Featured Stories
We Won’t Allow Syrian Army to Gain Ground in Idlib: Erdogan
We Won’t Allow Syrian Army to Gain Ground in Idlib: Erdogan
Israelis Believe that Trump
Israelis Believe that Trump's “Peace Plan” was Designed to Meddle with the Upcoming Election
4 February 2020
3 Leading Members of the Al-Ahvaziya Terror Group Arrested in Denmark for Espionage
3 Leading Members of the Al-Ahvaziya Terror Group Arrested in Denmark for Espionage
4 February 2020
Russian MoD: Terrorists & White Helmets Take Part in the New Chemical Provocation in Syria Involving Toxic Agents
Russian MoD: Terrorists & White Helmets Take Part in the New Chemical Provocation in Syria Involving Toxic Agents
4 February 2020
US Spreading Fear of Virus: Chinese Foreign Ministry
US Spreading Fear of Virus: Chinese Foreign Ministry
3 February 2020
I Think Sanders Is A Communist: Trump
I Think Sanders Is A Communist: Trump
3 February 2020
4 Turkish Soldiers Killed, 9 Others Wounded in Syrian Shelling
4 Turkish Soldiers Killed, 9 Others Wounded in Syrian Shelling
3 February 2020
Zionist Defense Minister Ordered the Army to Prepare for a New Round of Escalation on Gaza Border
Zionist Defense Minister Ordered the Army to Prepare for a New Round of Escalation on Gaza Border
2 February 2020
Rouhani: There is Only Resistance to Confronting Enemies
Rouhani: There is Only Resistance to Confronting Enemies
2 February 2020
Japanese Navy Vessel Heading Toward the Middle East
Japanese Navy Vessel Heading Toward the Middle East
2 February 2020
First Death from Coronavirus Outside China Reported in Philippines
First Death from Coronavirus Outside China Reported in Philippines
2 February 2020
President Mahmoud Abbas Announced Palestine ‘Cutting All Ties’ with US and Israel over Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century
President Mahmoud Abbas Announced Palestine ‘Cutting All Ties’ with US and Israel over Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century
1 February 2020
Britain Officially Leaves European Union
Britain Officially Leaves European Union
1 February 2020