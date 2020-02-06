0
Thursday 6 February 2020 - 17:05

Palestinians in the West Bank Start Resisting the Trump Deal

Thursday, February 6, witnessed remarkable Palestinian attacks, including fire shooting, stabbing and car ramming, against Zionist targets, pushing the Israeli circles to express fear of a further escalation in this regard.

Hamas official Ismail Redwan told Al-Manar TV that these operations respond to the Zionist daily violations and the so-called “deal of the Century”, stressing that the Palestinian resistance operations will never stop.
