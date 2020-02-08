0
Saturday 8 February 2020 - 14:47

Philippines’ President Plans to Terminate Defense Pact with US

Story Code : 843444
Philippines’ President Plans to Terminate Defense Pact with US
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told ABS-CBN News on Friday “The president said he is terminating the VFA … I asked for clarification and he said he is not changing his decision.”

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said Duterte was scheduled to speak to US President Donald Trump at "any time," but the agenda was not clear.

"I will instruct the executive secretary to tell the foreign secretary to send the notice of termination to the US government," Panelo quoted Duterte as saying.

It was not clear when the notice would be sent.

Enraged by the US decision to cancel the visa of former police chief and Senator Roland dela Rosa last month, Duterte had given Washington a month to fix its ‘mistake,’ refusing to back down even as other members of his government urged him to reconsider.

 “I’m warning you… if you won’t do the correction on this, I will terminate the… Visiting Forces Agreement,” Duterte said last month, daring the US to call his bluff.

At the end of last year, Duterte had also ordered a ban on US senators from entering the Philippines.

That was in response to the US doing the same against Filipino officials who played a role in the detention of opposition Senator Leila De Lima, a staunch critic of the president's campaign against illegal drugs.

The president has barred his cabinet officials from travelling to the US and turned down an invitation to join a special meeting with Trump and leaders of the Association of Southeast Asia Nations in March.
Comment


Featured Stories
We Have to Strengthen Ourselves to Avoid War: Iran Leader
We Have to Strengthen Ourselves to Avoid War: Iran Leader
Yemen’s Ansarullah Gain More Ground against Saudi Mercenaries in Ma’rib
Yemen’s Ansarullah Gain More Ground against Saudi Mercenaries in Ma’rib
8 February 2020
Turkey Builds Military Base in Syria
Turkey Builds Military Base in Syria's Idlib Province
8 February 2020
US Senators Threaten Twitter with Sanctions Unless it Censors Iranian Leadership Saying ‘Free speech only for Americans!’
US Senators Threaten Twitter with Sanctions Unless it Censors Iranian Leadership Saying ‘Free speech only for Americans!’
8 February 2020
Congress Should ‘Expunge’ His Impeachment: Trump
Congress Should ‘Expunge’ His Impeachment: Trump
8 February 2020
Two Sadrist Commanders Assassinated in Iraq
Two Sadrist Commanders Assassinated in Iraq
7 February 2020
16 Foreign Spy Jets Were Detected by The Russian Armed Forces Close to National Airspace
16 Foreign Spy Jets Were Detected by The Russian Armed Forces Close to National Airspace
7 February 2020
IRGC Can Hack & Disable the American Global Hawk Drone From Tehran
IRGC Can Hack & Disable the American Global Hawk Drone From Tehran
7 February 2020
Israeli Airstrikes on Damascus Put Airbus-320 Passengers in Danger
Israeli Airstrikes on Damascus Put Airbus-320 Passengers in Danger
7 February 2020
China: The Rumors about Corona is More Dangerous Than the Virus Itself
China: The Rumors about Corona is More Dangerous Than the Virus Itself
6 February 2020
US Senate Acquits Trump in Impeachment Trial
US Senate Acquits Trump in Impeachment Trial
6 February 2020
Putin Sressed that Iran and Russia Will Continue Cooperation in Anti-Terror Fight
Putin Sressed that Iran and Russia Will Continue Cooperation in Anti-Terror Fight
6 February 2020
Syrian Air Defences Intercept Missiles Targeting Damascus
Syrian Air Defences Intercept Missiles Targeting Damascus
6 February 2020