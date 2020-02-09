0
Sunday 9 February 2020 - 16:29

Hashd al Shaabi Official Informed the Role of US Forces in Ain al-Asad in Transferring Data to ISIL

Story Code : 843595
Hashd al Shaabi Official Informed the Role of US Forces in Ain al-Asad in Transferring Data to ISIL
According to Qusai al-Anbari, who is also the Head of Badr Organization's Office in al-Anbar Qassi al-Anbari, the US troops transfer data and news about Hashd al Shaabi operations and Iraqi security forces in Al-Anbar desert to ISIL terrorists.

Underlining the significance of continuing anti-terrorist operations in al-Anbar desert, the official said the location is still a hideout for terrorists who come from Syria to Iraq.

US terrorist forces assassinated IRGC Quds Force commander Soleimani along with deputy PMU Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in an air raid on Jan. 3. Iran called it an act of ‘state terrorism’ and vowed to take ‘harsh revenge’ which came five days later when Iranian missiles hit US’ Ain al-Assad military base in Iraq.

Tehran said the response was the first slap, noting that the ultimate revenge is to oust American forces from the region.
Comment


Featured Stories
Former US Drone Operator Describes American Military as
Former US Drone Operator Describes American Military as 'Worse Than Nazis'
Israeli Regime Mapping West Bank Annexations under Trump’s Plot
Israeli Regime Mapping West Bank Annexations under Trump’s Plot
9 February 2020
Iran Repels Major Cyberattack Targeting Its Communication Infrastructure
Iran Repels Major Cyberattack Targeting Its Communication Infrastructure
9 February 2020
Kuwait’s Parliament Speaker Throws Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan in Dustbin
Kuwait’s Parliament Speaker Throws Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan in Dustbin
9 February 2020
We Have to Strengthen Ourselves to Avoid War: Iran Leader
We Have to Strengthen Ourselves to Avoid War: Iran Leader
8 February 2020
Yemen’s Ansarullah Gain More Ground against Saudi Mercenaries in Ma’rib
Yemen’s Ansarullah Gain More Ground against Saudi Mercenaries in Ma’rib
8 February 2020
Turkey Builds Military Base in Syria
Turkey Builds Military Base in Syria's Idlib Province
8 February 2020
US Senators Threaten Twitter with Sanctions Unless it Censors Iranian Leadership Saying ‘Free speech only for Americans!’
US Senators Threaten Twitter with Sanctions Unless it Censors Iranian Leadership Saying ‘Free speech only for Americans!’
8 February 2020
Congress Should ‘Expunge’ His Impeachment: Trump
Congress Should ‘Expunge’ His Impeachment: Trump
8 February 2020
Two Sadrist Commanders Assassinated in Iraq
Two Sadrist Commanders Assassinated in Iraq
7 February 2020
16 Foreign Spy Jets Were Detected by The Russian Armed Forces Close to National Airspace
16 Foreign Spy Jets Were Detected by The Russian Armed Forces Close to National Airspace
7 February 2020
IRGC Can Hack & Disable the American Global Hawk Drone From Tehran
IRGC Can Hack & Disable the American Global Hawk Drone From Tehran
7 February 2020
Israeli Airstrikes on Damascus Put Airbus-320 Passengers in Danger
Israeli Airstrikes on Damascus Put Airbus-320 Passengers in Danger
7 February 2020