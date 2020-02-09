Hashd al Shaabi Official Informed the Role of US Forces in Ain al-Asad in Transferring Data to ISIL

Islam Times - An official from Iraq’s Hashd al Shaabi organization, on Sunday, informed of the role of American troops in US airbase Ain al-Asad in transferring data to ISISL terrorist group.

According to Qusai al-Anbari, who is also the Head of Badr Organization's Office in al-Anbar Qassi al-Anbari, the US troops transfer data and news about Hashd al Shaabi operations and Iraqi security forces in Al-Anbar desert to ISIL terrorists.Underlining the significance of continuing anti-terrorist operations in al-Anbar desert, the official said the location is still a hideout for terrorists who come from Syria to Iraq.US terrorist forces assassinated IRGC Quds Force commander Soleimani along with deputy PMU Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in an air raid on Jan. 3. Iran called it an act of ‘state terrorism’ and vowed to take ‘harsh revenge’ which came five days later when Iranian missiles hit US’ Ain al-Assad military base in Iraq.Tehran said the response was the first slap, noting that the ultimate revenge is to oust American forces from the region.