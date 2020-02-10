0
Monday 10 February 2020 - 06:42

African Leaders Condemned the So-Called “Deal of the Century”

Story Code : 843669
African Leaders Condemned the So-Called “Deal of the Century”
African Union (AU) Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat told assembled heads of state that the so-called “Deal of the Century” represented the “umpteenth violation of multiple United Nations and African Union resolutions.”

He said that it was prepared without international consultation and that it “trampled on the rights of the Palestinian people”, a line that drew applause in the main hall at AU headquarters, according to AFP.

The outgoing AU chair, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, said in his remarks Sunday that “the Palestinian cause will always be in the hearts and minds of the people of Africa”.

His successor, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, compared Trump’s proposals to regulations in place during his country’s apartheid period.

“As I listened to it and as I read everything that’s written about it, it brought to mind the horrible history that we in South Africa have gone through,” he charged.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas rejected the US peace plan outright, stating that the plan would be relegated to the "dustbin of history."

Abbas regularly attends AU summits but did not travel to Ethiopia this year. The PA chairman is traveling to the United Nations this week to push for a Security Council resolution condemning Trump's peace proposal.

The resolution, according to reports on Sunday, was softened from its original wording and has dropped its initial condemnation of the Trump peace plan.

Abbas was represented at Sunday’s AU meeting by PA cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh, who reiterated PA leaders’ position that the Trump plan “has no legitimacy whatsoever”.
Related Stories
Hezbollah Stressed that The So-called “Deal of the Century Was Born Dead
Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the so-called “deal of the century” was born dead, adding that ...
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Unveils
IRGC Unveils 'Ra'ad 500' Missile
50% of Idlib Governorate is Under the Control of the Syrian Army
50% of Idlib Governorate is Under the Control of the Syrian Army
10 February 2020
Former US Drone Operator Describes American Military as
Former US Drone Operator Describes American Military as 'Worse Than Nazis'
9 February 2020
Israeli Regime Mapping West Bank Annexations under Trump’s Plot
Israeli Regime Mapping West Bank Annexations under Trump’s Plot
9 February 2020
Iran Repels Major Cyberattack Targeting Its Communication Infrastructure
Iran Repels Major Cyberattack Targeting Its Communication Infrastructure
9 February 2020
Kuwait’s Parliament Speaker Throws Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan in Dustbin
Kuwait’s Parliament Speaker Throws Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan in Dustbin
9 February 2020
We Have to Strengthen Ourselves to Avoid War: Iran Leader
We Have to Strengthen Ourselves to Avoid War: Iran Leader
8 February 2020
Yemen’s Ansarullah Gain More Ground against Saudi Mercenaries in Ma’rib
Yemen’s Ansarullah Gain More Ground against Saudi Mercenaries in Ma’rib
8 February 2020
Turkey Builds Military Base in Syria
Turkey Builds Military Base in Syria's Idlib Province
8 February 2020
US Senators Threaten Twitter with Sanctions Unless it Censors Iranian Leadership Saying ‘Free speech only for Americans!’
US Senators Threaten Twitter with Sanctions Unless it Censors Iranian Leadership Saying ‘Free speech only for Americans!’
8 February 2020
Congress Should ‘Expunge’ His Impeachment: Trump
Congress Should ‘Expunge’ His Impeachment: Trump
8 February 2020
Two Sadrist Commanders Assassinated in Iraq
Two Sadrist Commanders Assassinated in Iraq
7 February 2020
16 Foreign Spy Jets Were Detected by The Russian Armed Forces Close to National Airspace
16 Foreign Spy Jets Were Detected by The Russian Armed Forces Close to National Airspace
7 February 2020