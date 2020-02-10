Friedman Warns Israel of a Dangerous Move

Islam Times - The American ambassador to the occupation entity, David Friedman, warned the Zionist authorities against a move that will have special consequences for the Trump deal.

The American ambassador to the occupying entity, David Friedman, wrote on his Twitter account yesterday, Sunday: “Israel’s implementation of unilateral steps related to the Trump deal will pose a threat to the plan and American recognition of Israel's sovereignty in areas of the West Bank will be annexed to Israel.”Friedman said that the Trump plan came as a result of consultations that lasted for more than three years between the President and Benjamin Netanyahu and their senior advisers, pointing out that the imposition of the "Israeli law" as he put it on the areas designated by the plan to be part of "Israel" is conditional on completing the process of mapping the maps by a joint Israeli-American committee.