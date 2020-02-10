0
Monday 10 February 2020 - 15:03

On the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution Leader has Pardoned over 2,300 Iranian Inmates

Story Code : 843790
Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei
Ayatollah Khamenei agreed on Monday to pardon or commute the sentences of the Iranian convicts upon a proposal from Judiciary Chief Hojatoleslam Sayyed Ebrahim Raeisi who had requested the Leader’s clemency for prisoners with specific conditions.

The amnesty was granted in honor of the 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, which toppled the Pahvali dynasty on February 11, 1979.

Article 110 of the Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.

The clemency, however, does not apply to certain types of convicts, including those who have been sentenced for their role in the armed smuggling of narcotics, arms trafficking, kidnapping, acid attacks, rape, armed robbery, bribery, embezzlement, counterfeit money forgery, money laundering, disruption of economy, smuggling of alcoholic drinks, and organized smuggling of commodities.
