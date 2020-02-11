0
Tuesday 11 February 2020 - 12:02

Syrian Government Would Pay a Heavy Price for Its Actions: Erdogan

Story Code : 843928
Syrian Government Would Pay a Heavy Price for Its Actions: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday commented on the recent escalation in northern Syria, vowing that the Syrian government "would pay a heavy price" for its actions.

"Yesterday, the Syrian government received a mighty response. We'll continue doing that. They will pay a heavy price. I will tell about Turkey's further steps during a parliamentary group session tomorrow", Erdogan said.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Defence Ministry confirmed that militants in Syria had downed a government helicopter in al-Nayrab, Idlib province, while Syrian forces have fallen back from the town.

"The Syrian army has withdrawn from the settlement of al-Nayrab in the Idlib province. It has become known that one helicopter belonging to it has been downed," the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The attack was reportedly carried out by militants associated with the al-Nusra terrorist group.

At the same time, Sky News Arabia reported that two pilots have died in the incident.

The incident comes a day after the Turkish Defence Ministry announced that the country's forces had struck 115 Syrian government targets, destroying 101 of them. The move was a response to an alleged attack on Turkish military posts in Idlib by Syrian government forces.

Tensions in Northern Syria started to escalate last week after eight Turkish nationals were killed in a shelling conducted by Syrian government forces on Turkey's observation post in Idlib.

Following the shelling, Turkish forces conducted a retaliatory attack, killing, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 76 Syrian servicemen.

Days after the incident, media reported that Turkey was drawing up forces in the region as a convoy of 150 trucks carrying Turkish special forces troops, military equipment and ammunition was seen at the Turkey-Syria border in the province of Hatay.
Source : Agencies
Related Stories
Turkey prepared to act on its southern border with Syria: Erdogan
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey is fully prepared for a possible operation on the border with Syria to push back militants from the Kurdish ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Philippine President to Scrap Troop Agreement with US
Philippine President to Scrap Troop Agreement with US
Iranians Mark 41st Anniversary of Islamic Revolution Victory with Nationwide Rallies
Iranians Mark 41st Anniversary of Islamic Revolution Victory with Nationwide Rallies
11 February 2020
Zarif Said that Iran Reiterates its Readiness to Mediate between Syria & Turkey
Zarif Said that Iran Reiterates its Readiness to Mediate between Syria & Turkey
11 February 2020
Saudi Crown Prince Could Meet Israeli Premier in Cairo
Saudi Crown Prince Could Meet Israeli Premier in Cairo
10 February 2020
Hamas Called on All Palestinians to Increase Their Resistance Efforts to Reject the "Deal of the Century"
Hamas Called on All Palestinians to Increase Their Resistance Efforts to Reject the "Deal of the Century"
10 February 2020
IRGC Unveils
IRGC Unveils 'Ra'ad 500' Missile
10 February 2020
50% of Idlib Governorate is Under the Control of the Syrian Army
50% of Idlib Governorate is Under the Control of the Syrian Army
10 February 2020
Former US Drone Operator Describes American Military as
Former US Drone Operator Describes American Military as 'Worse Than Nazis'
9 February 2020
Israeli Regime Mapping West Bank Annexations under Trump’s Plot
Israeli Regime Mapping West Bank Annexations under Trump’s Plot
9 February 2020
Iran Repels Major Cyberattack Targeting Its Communication Infrastructure
Iran Repels Major Cyberattack Targeting Its Communication Infrastructure
9 February 2020
Kuwait’s Parliament Speaker Throws Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan in Dustbin
Kuwait’s Parliament Speaker Throws Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan in Dustbin
9 February 2020
We Have to Strengthen Ourselves to Avoid War: Iran Leader
We Have to Strengthen Ourselves to Avoid War: Iran Leader
8 February 2020
Yemen’s Ansarullah Gain More Ground against Saudi Mercenaries in Ma’rib
Yemen’s Ansarullah Gain More Ground against Saudi Mercenaries in Ma’rib
8 February 2020