0
Saturday 15 February 2020 - 11:50

Ex-FBI Deputy McCabe: 'I Don't Think I Will Ever Be Free of This President, His Maniacal Rage'

Story Code : 844748
"I don't expect to ever be free of the mantle of investigation that clearly has been reinitiated to some degree today," McCabe said on CNN's "The Situation Room".

"I don't think I'll ever be free of this President and his maniacal rage that he's directed towards me and my wife since October of 2016 for absolutely no reason whatsoever," he said, The Hill reported.

His comments came hours after the Justice Department said it would not pursue charges based on an Inspector General's recommendation that was made before McCabe was fired from the FBI by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The Inspector General had alleged that McCabe was not forthcoming during interviews with federal investigators and claimed he "lacked candor — including under oath — on multiple occasions."

Trump has long considered McCabe a political enemy, and some have questioned whether the decision Friday to drop possible charges is an attempt to quell controversy surrounding the Justice Department's recommended sentencing for longtime Trump aide Roger Stone, which was reduced after complaints by the president. 

In his interview with CNN, McCabe went on to say he thinks the president will take action against political enemies, especially those who were in favor of or testified during his impeachment.

"He's made it pretty clear in the way he's conducted himself over the last week that he's high and mighty on the tour of retaliation against everyone who had anything to do with his impeachment inquiry," he said.

Shortly after Trump was acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial, the administration announced it was ousting two of the officials who testified as witnesses: Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.
Comment


