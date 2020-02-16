0
Sunday 16 February 2020 - 17:12

At Least 55 US Vehicles, Including Tanks and Engineer Equipment, Entered Syria from Iraq

Story Code : 844940
At Least 55 US Vehicles, Including Tanks and Engineer Equipment, Entered Syria from Iraq
A convoy of US military vehicles has arrived from Iraq to Al-Hasakah province in northeastern Syria, Sham FM broadcaster reported.

According to its post on Facebook, at least 55 vehicles, including tanks and engineer equipment, entered the province from Iraq. 

US said that it would stay in Syria to prevent the resurgence of the terrorist network. To justify his army's prolonged stay in Syria, US President Donald Trump said that there was the need to "keep the oil" and prevent it from being taken by the remaining terrorists.  

Earlier this month, US forces stationed in Syria reportedly started the construction of a new military base in the oil-rich Al-Hasakah province. According to the Turkish Anadolu news agency, which cited its sources, the equipment and materials for the construction arrived from Iraq via the al-Waleed border crossing. The agency suggested that the base was built not to let Russian forces, lawfully deployed in Syria, reach the Rmelan oil field. 
