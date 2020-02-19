0
Wednesday 19 February 2020 - 12:10

Dutch FM Due in Tehran for Bilateral Talks

Story Code : 845510
Dutch FM Due in Tehran for Bilateral Talks
In a statement on Wednesday, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Dutch top diplomat will meet with President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The talks will be focused on bilateral, regional and international issues, according to the statement.

The visit would come as relations between Tehran and Amsterdam have soured in the past few years following the expulsion of two Iranian diplomats from the Netherlands in June 2018 and Tehran’s reciprocal measure in February 2019.

After Iran’s expulsion of two Dutch diplomats, the Netherlands summoned its ambassador to Tehran to hold consultations, and summoned the Iranian ambassador, describing the act as “unacceptable” and “having negative consequences” for bilateral relations.

The Dutch foreign ministry had earlier in June expelled the two Iranian diplomats.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Sanctions Over Iranian Elections Show Washington’s ‘Maximum Pressure’ Policy is Failing: Tehran
US Sanctions Over Iranian Elections Show Washington’s ‘Maximum Pressure’ Policy is Failing: Tehran
Trump Ally Roger Stone Sentenced to More Than 3 Years in Prison
Trump Ally Roger Stone Sentenced to More Than 3 Years in Prison
21 February 2020
Taliban, Afghan Officials Say Reach Pact to Reduce Violence
Taliban, Afghan Officials Say Reach Pact to Reduce Violence
21 February 2020
Iran Parliamentary Election Kicks Off, Leader Casts Vote in Early Minutes
Iran Parliamentary Election Kicks Off, Leader Casts Vote in Early Minutes
21 February 2020
Syrian Forces Destroyed Several Turkish Military Vehicles Heading into Al-Nairab in Idlib Countryside
Syrian Forces Destroyed Several Turkish Military Vehicles Heading into Al-Nairab in Idlib Countryside
20 February 2020
Netanyahu Promises Direct Flights to Mecca then Changes His Mind
Netanyahu Promises Direct Flights to Mecca then Changes His Mind
20 February 2020
Iranian Candidates Conclude Campaigning for Friday Elections
Iranian Candidates Conclude Campaigning for Friday Elections
20 February 2020
Iraq PM-Designate Calls for Confidence Vote on 24 February
Iraq PM-Designate Calls for Confidence Vote on 24 February
20 February 2020
Erdogan Threatens
Erdogan Threatens 'Imminent' Turkish Operation in Syria
19 February 2020
US on Verge of Signing Withdrawal Deal with Taliban, Sources Says
US on Verge of Signing Withdrawal Deal with Taliban, Sources Says
19 February 2020
US Assassination of Iranian Commander against International Norms: UN Rapporteur
US Assassination of Iranian Commander against International Norms: UN Rapporteur
19 February 2020
Israeli Regime to Build 9,000 New Illegal Settlements in East Al-Quds: Watchdog
Israeli Regime to Build 9,000 New Illegal Settlements in East Al-Quds: Watchdog
19 February 2020
Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls US World’s Biggest Spy in Cyberspace, ‘Empire of Hackers’
Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls US World’s Biggest Spy in Cyberspace, ‘Empire of Hackers’
18 February 2020