Islam Times - On Thursday morning, the Israeli occupation forces raided separate areas of the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, during which they arrested a number of Palestinians, including a leader of the "Hamas" movement.

According to local Palestinian sites, the occupation forces stormed the house of the leader of "Hamas" Raafat Nassif in Tulkarm, before they arrested him and took him to an unknown destination.In Ramallah governorate, the Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Beit Rima and arrested Adham Ezzat Al-Rimawi, after raiding his house and tampering with its contents.In Salfit governorate, an Israeli force stormed the town of Deir Istiya, and arrested a young man, Ramiz Abu Faris, after storming and searching his house.In Al-Issawiya, east of occupied Jerusalem, the occupation forces arrested Wadih Dawood Alayyan and Hamad Zakaria Alayyan, stormed several houses and interrogated a number of citizens who spent a period of house arrest.