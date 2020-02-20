0
Thursday 20 February 2020 - 19:01

Trump Officials Consider Power-Sharing Plan to Oust Maduro

Story Code : 845771
Trump Officials Consider Power-Sharing Plan to Oust Maduro
The Trump administration has reportedly renewed its campaign to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Bloomberg reported. The news agency said the White House would allegedly drive out the protégé of late president Hugo Chavez through a power-sharing system, meaning they will try to persuade members of Maduro's administration to temporarily share power with the opposition led by Juan Guaido.

Washington relied on a similar strategy last year when Guaido launched a failed coup d' état on 30 April with the help of several military officers. But, according to Bloomberg, this time, they hope that supported by new financial sanctions, this strategy will prove successful.

The Trump administration recently imposed sanctions on Venezuelan state-owned oil and gas company PDVSA and a subsidiary of Russia's company Rosneft, accusing the latter of helping Venezuela circumvent economic sanctions. Rosneft dismissed the accusations as groundless and said US decision violates international law. 

The Venezuelan government and Juan Guaido's representatives have not yet commented about the potential power-sharing agreement. Last year the White House reportedly had reached an agreement with some members of Maduro's administration, but the White House then said that the officials reneged on the deal.

It's unclear how some members of the Trump administration will react to a power-sharing agreement between Maduro's government and the opposition, as some US officials were reluctant to see Maduro and his inner circle in the new government.
Source : Agencies
Comment


Featured Stories
Syrian Forces Destroyed Several Turkish Military Vehicles Heading into Al-Nairab in Idlib Countryside
Syrian Forces Destroyed Several Turkish Military Vehicles Heading into Al-Nairab in Idlib Countryside
Netanyahu Promises Direct Flights to Mecca then Changes His Mind
Netanyahu Promises Direct Flights to Mecca then Changes His Mind
20 February 2020
Iranian Candidates Conclude Campaigning for Friday Elections
Iranian Candidates Conclude Campaigning for Friday Elections
20 February 2020
Iraq PM-Designate Calls for Confidence Vote on 24 February
Iraq PM-Designate Calls for Confidence Vote on 24 February
20 February 2020
Erdogan Threatens
Erdogan Threatens 'Imminent' Turkish Operation in Syria
19 February 2020
US on Verge of Signing Withdrawal Deal with Taliban, Sources Says
US on Verge of Signing Withdrawal Deal with Taliban, Sources Says
19 February 2020
US Assassination of Iranian Commander against International Norms: UN Rapporteur
US Assassination of Iranian Commander against International Norms: UN Rapporteur
19 February 2020
Israeli Regime to Build 9,000 New Illegal Settlements in East Al-Quds: Watchdog
Israeli Regime to Build 9,000 New Illegal Settlements in East Al-Quds: Watchdog
19 February 2020
Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls US World’s Biggest Spy in Cyberspace, ‘Empire of Hackers’
Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls US World’s Biggest Spy in Cyberspace, ‘Empire of Hackers’
18 February 2020
Leader Says Upcoming Elections Another Instance of Enemies Failure in Iran
Leader Says Upcoming Elections Another Instance of Enemies Failure in Iran
18 February 2020
US Became All-Out ‘Terrorist State’ After Soleimani
US Became All-Out ‘Terrorist State’ After Soleimani's Assassination: Iran’s Ex-Defence Minister
18 February 2020
Turkey is Not Bringing Peace to Libya Instead Its Trying to ‘CONQUER’ It: Tripoli Govt Diplomat
Turkey is Not Bringing Peace to Libya Instead Its Trying to ‘CONQUER’ It: Tripoli Govt Diplomat
18 February 2020
Russia Vowed to Support Syria
Russia Vowed to Support Syria's Fight Against Terrorism in Idlib Despite Trump's Calls to Stop It
18 February 2020