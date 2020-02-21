0
Friday 21 February 2020 - 10:25

US Sanctions Over Iranian Elections Show Washington’s ‘Maximum Pressure’ Policy is Failing: Tehran

Story Code : 845867
US Sanctions Over Iranian Elections Show Washington’s ‘Maximum Pressure’ Policy is Failing: Tehran
According to Abbas Mousavi, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the restrictive measures by Washington are ‘insane’. He called on the United States to abandon the ‘language of sanctions’ in relation to Tehran.

“Those who have imposed sanctions, economic terrorism and maximum pressure on more than 83 million Iranians, have not succeeded in their actions,” he added, saying, “They are now desperately targeting the electoral body in Iran, and this shows how much they fear democracy and popular participation in Iran.”

Mousavi noted, “The government, the nation and all the pillars of the Islamic Republic of Iran do not care about the US and its cruel and violent sanctions.”

“Iran’s strategy against the US maximum pressure is maximum resistance, and it is Americans who will finally bow down to the will of the Iranian people,” he added.

Washington announced new sanctions against five members of the Guardians Council, including Ayatollah Jannati, on Thursday.

US special representative for Iran, Brian Hook, announced the sanctions a day before the 11th parliamentary elections in Iran.

The Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday that it imposed sanctions on the members of Iran’s Guardian Council and its Elections Supervision Committee over the council’s role in disqualifying the candidates.

The US sanctions targeted Ayatollah Jannati, Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi, a member of Iran’s Guardian Council who was formerly Iran’s first Judiciary Chief, and three members of the Elections Supervisory Committee, according to Reuters.

The bans freeze any American-held assets of the officials and generally bar American citizens from doing business with them.
Related Stories
‘Israel’ Disappointed at US Diplomatic Approach in Iraq: Washington Doesn’t Want to Confront Tehran
Islam Times - After rushing optimistic conclusions from the US air raids on the sites of the Iraqi popular ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Sanctions Over Iranian Elections Show Washington’s ‘Maximum Pressure’ Policy is Failing: Tehran
US Sanctions Over Iranian Elections Show Washington’s ‘Maximum Pressure’ Policy is Failing: Tehran
Trump Ally Roger Stone Sentenced to More Than 3 Years in Prison
Trump Ally Roger Stone Sentenced to More Than 3 Years in Prison
21 February 2020
Taliban, Afghan Officials Say Reach Pact to Reduce Violence
Taliban, Afghan Officials Say Reach Pact to Reduce Violence
21 February 2020
Iran Parliamentary Election Kicks Off, Leader Casts Vote in Early Minutes
Iran Parliamentary Election Kicks Off, Leader Casts Vote in Early Minutes
21 February 2020
Syrian Forces Destroyed Several Turkish Military Vehicles Heading into Al-Nairab in Idlib Countryside
Syrian Forces Destroyed Several Turkish Military Vehicles Heading into Al-Nairab in Idlib Countryside
20 February 2020
Netanyahu Promises Direct Flights to Mecca then Changes His Mind
Netanyahu Promises Direct Flights to Mecca then Changes His Mind
20 February 2020
Iranian Candidates Conclude Campaigning for Friday Elections
Iranian Candidates Conclude Campaigning for Friday Elections
20 February 2020
Iraq PM-Designate Calls for Confidence Vote on 24 February
Iraq PM-Designate Calls for Confidence Vote on 24 February
20 February 2020
Erdogan Threatens
Erdogan Threatens 'Imminent' Turkish Operation in Syria
19 February 2020
US on Verge of Signing Withdrawal Deal with Taliban, Sources Says
US on Verge of Signing Withdrawal Deal with Taliban, Sources Says
19 February 2020
US Assassination of Iranian Commander against International Norms: UN Rapporteur
US Assassination of Iranian Commander against International Norms: UN Rapporteur
19 February 2020
Israeli Regime to Build 9,000 New Illegal Settlements in East Al-Quds: Watchdog
Israeli Regime to Build 9,000 New Illegal Settlements in East Al-Quds: Watchdog
19 February 2020
Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls US World’s Biggest Spy in Cyberspace, ‘Empire of Hackers’
Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls US World’s Biggest Spy in Cyberspace, ‘Empire of Hackers’
18 February 2020