Yemeni Army Command Announces Details of Third “Balance of Deterrence” Operation against Saudi
Story Code : 845971
General Sarea clarified that 12 drones (Sammad 3), two winged missiles branded (Al-Quds), and one ballistic missile were used to attack the Saudi targets which included Aramco oil company and a number of other important positions.
General Sarea considered the operation as a normal response to the ongoing Saudi war on Yemen, vowing more painful strikes in case the aggression and blockade continue.