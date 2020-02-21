0
Friday 21 February 2020 - 16:49

Yemeni Army Command Announces Details of Third “Balance of Deterrence” Operation against Saudi

General Sarea clarified that 12 drones (Sammad 3), two winged missiles branded (Al-Quds), and one ballistic missile were used to attack the Saudi targets which included Aramco oil company and a number of other important positions.

General Sarea considered the operation as a normal response to the ongoing Saudi war on Yemen, vowing more painful strikes in case the aggression and blockade continue.
 
Source : Agencies
