Iran on FATF Blacklist

Islam Times - Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has put Iran on its blacklist after Iran allegedly failed to comply with international anti-terrorism financing norms.

Reuters revealed the news, adding that however, the FATF appeared to leave the door ajar for Iran saying “countries should also be able to apply countermeasures independently of any call by the FATF to do so.”The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global anti-money laundering body, had given Iran a final deadline of February 2020 to implement a set of four bills to meet the standards set by the watchdog.Last October, Iran's Parliament passed the four bills, but only two of them have so far gone into effect.The Expediency Council is in charge of deciding the fate of the two other bills, namely one on Iran’s accession to the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, commonly known in Iran as ‘Palermo’, and the other one a bill amending Iran’s Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) law.