0
Monday 24 February 2020 - 18:31

US Keen to Boost Defense Equipment Sales to India: Trump

Story Code : 846547
US Keen to Boost Defense Equipment Sales to India: Trump
We look forward to providing the “best and most feared military equipment” to India, said Trump, while addressing a crowd of more than 100,000 people at a stadium in the western state of Gujarat, shortly after arriving on his maiden visit to the country, Reuters reported.

Trump said he looked forward to expanding space cooperation between the two nations, and said both sides were at the early stages of reaching an ‘incredible’ trade agreement.
Related Stories
Palestinians in the West Bank Start Resisting the Trump Deal
Islam Times - The Palestinian attacks against several Israeli targets in the various occupied cities and towns pushed PM Benjamin Netanayhu to cancel his scheduled speech in order to follow ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Pompeo Urges Iraq PM-Designate to Protect Its Troops Ahead of Vote
Pompeo Urges Iraq PM-Designate to Protect Its Troops Ahead of Vote
Israeli Occupation Targets Gaza with Several Raids, Palestinian Resistance Responds
Israeli Occupation Targets Gaza with Several Raids, Palestinian Resistance Responds
24 February 2020
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad Submitted a Letter of Resignation to Malaysia’s King
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad Submitted a Letter of Resignation to Malaysia’s King
24 February 2020
Syrian Air Defense Units Repelled an Attack by Israeli Warplanes Targeting Damascus
Syrian Air Defense Units Repelled an Attack by Israeli Warplanes Targeting Damascus
24 February 2020
Iran Leader Thanks Nation for ’Shining in Election Test’
Iran Leader Thanks Nation for ’Shining in Election Test’
23 February 2020
EU Condemned the Israeli Regime
EU Condemned the Israeli Regime's Settlement Announcements in Jerusalem Al-Quds
23 February 2020
US Democracy Oligarchy Where Billionaires Are Buying Elections
US Democracy Oligarchy Where Billionaires Are Buying Elections
23 February 2020
Trump to Discuss Religious Freedoms with Indian PM in Upcoming Visit
Trump to Discuss Religious Freedoms with Indian PM in Upcoming Visit
23 February 2020
More than 10,000 Civilian Casualties in Afghan War in 2019: UN
More than 10,000 Civilian Casualties in Afghan War in 2019: UN
22 February 2020
Pentagon Rises to 110 Number of US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Strike
Pentagon Rises to 110 Number of US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Strike
22 February 2020
Palestinians Rally against Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan
Palestinians Rally against Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan
22 February 2020
Yemen
Yemen's Houthis Launch Fresh Missile and Drone Attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Sensitive Facilities
22 February 2020
Iraq’s PMF Appoints New Deputy Commander after Muhandis Assassination
Iraq’s PMF Appoints New Deputy Commander after Muhandis Assassination
21 February 2020